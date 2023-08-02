USD could be impacted more by political reactions rather than by the Fitch announcement per se – Rabobank

It is possible that over the medium-term the USD will be impacted more by the political reactions that the Fitch announcement generates, rather than by the announcement per se.

The resilience of US growth this year is a positive factor. That said, growth is expected to slow this year and both the budget deficit and the debt/GDP ratios are expected to rise through 2023 and 2024. The Bloomberg survey forecasts the US budget deficit at 5.7% and 5.8% of GDP in 2023 and 2024 respectively from 5.4% in 2022. The survey also forecasts that US debt will stand at 97.3% of GDP this year and 99.8% next year. These numbers are notably higher than in the pre-pandemic years.

While the USD has not shown much initial reaction to Fitch’s announcement, the news should draw attention back to the management of fiscal policies in the US.

In past periods of stress regarding the US debt ceiling, treasuries have seen buying pressures on the back of safe-haven demand. A negative risk event generally triggers a positive USD response, almost irrespective of its source. This is related to Greenback’s use worldwide as an invoicing currency and its dominance in the global payments system.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.