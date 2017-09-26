USD continued to claw back lost ground, political concerns elsewhere - ANZ

USD continued to claw back lost ground, political concerns elsewhere - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ noted that the USD continued to claw back lost ground as the DXY rallied in the aftermath of the German election results, which have raised question marks over what the new Government’s appetite for deeper EU integration will be.
Key Quotes:
"At the moment in Europe, outside of the euro, there is very little evidence of heightened EU uncertainty in markets: peripheral bond spreads are showing no signs of panic and equity markets are holding up well. It may well be months before a new German government is formed and has often been the case in the past, election pledges made during the campaign can be watered down.
What is important to watch is the Free Democrats’ position on Europe and whether or not they tone down their resistance to deeper EU integration.
Meanwhile in New Zealand it looks like being a long haul before a new Government is formed, but cards are likely to be played close to chests in the meantime, giving the NZD little to work with. However, we suspect we may see a few wobbles in the near-term dataflow as the economy transitions between growth drivers."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.