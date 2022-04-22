CNY strength is beginning to erode. Economists at Commerbznk believe that the USD/CNY is set to trade in the upper 6-ish range.
CNY to give up some of its strength again
“If we spend more at the gas station, we won't be able to buy as many sofas or hot tubs as we have in the last two years. And that means the renminbi will have to give up some of its strength again.”
“I cannot imagine that USD/CNY will again trade at and above levels of 7.00 in the foreseeable future. But I can imagine levels in the upper 6-ish range.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.0800 despite upbeat EU PMI data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the early European session and fell toward 1.0800 amid risk aversion early Friday. Although the data from the eurozone showed that the private sector business activity expanded at a robust pace in April, major European stock indices are trading deep in negative territory.
GBP/USD tumbles towards 1.2900 on UK Retail Sales miss
GBP/USD is accelerating its decline to test 1.2900 after the UK Retail Sales disappointed in March. The US dollar regains poise in tandem with the yields, in the aftermath of Fed Powell's hawkish rhetoric. UK/ US PMIs and Bailey next in focus.
Gold displays another failed attempt of breakout above $1,950, US PMI eyed
Gold has recorded a strong rebound after hitting a low of $1,945.97 in the Asian session. The precious metal is attempting to breach its crucial resistance of $1,954.16 as DXY displayed a subdued performance in early Tokyo.
Bitcoin: Early longers trapped, a move to $46,200 likely
Bitcoin price shows an interesting move to the downside to purge the sell-side liquidity before heading up to $46,200. Investors can expect BTC to stabilize between $40,100 to $40,500 and trigger a run-up to yearly open.
S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMI: Inflation behind the veil Premium
Business attitudes have remained upbeat in the US even as inflation takes an ever bigger bite of consumer income and economic growth is expected to plummet in the first quarter.