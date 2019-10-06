USD/CNY to rise above 7.00 in three months - Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analysts see USD/CNY - the onshore Yuan exchange rate - rising above 7.00 in three months and expect the slide in the Chinese currency to at least partially offset the higher US tariffs.

Key points

USD/CNY is seen at 6.95 in six months and is expected to drop further to 6.80 by June 2020.

China's policymakers are reluctant to allow USD/CNY to rise above 7.