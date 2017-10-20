USD/CNY targets 6.75 in a 12-month horizon – Danske Bank

USD/CNY targets 6.75 in a 12-month horizon – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Allan von Mehren, Chief Analyst at Danske Bank, assessed the prospects of the Chinese currency in the next months.
Key Quotes
“Two opposing forces affect USD/CNY going forward. On the one hand, we expect a Chinese slowdown in combination with continued Fed hikes. This would put upward pressure on USD/CNY. On the other hand, we expect the overall weakening trend of the USD to continue over the next year. This tends to put downward pressure on USD/CNY – as seen this year. We expect the two forces to broadly even out, although we look for a slight increase in USD/CNY to 6.75 in 12M”.
“Against the EUR, we continue to look for weakening to 8.38 on 12M from 7.79 today and continue to recommend EURbased corporates hedge CNY receivables”.
“We expect the CNY-CNH spread to continue to trade close to zero but with temporary deviations from time to time”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.