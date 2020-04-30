USD/CNY: Stability set to continue – Danske Bank

USD/CNY has stabilised and economists at Danske Bank look for a 7.0-7.20 range over the next six months.

Key quotes

“We look for economic growth to be 1.0% in 2020 (previously 5.2%) but to rebound to 9.0% in 2021 (previous 6.3%). We expect the government to add more economic stimulus but to do so in a measured way.”

“As we look for EUR/USD to be broadly stable over the next 12 months, with a slight strengthening bias, we also expect USD/CNY to remain range bound between 7.0 and 7.2. This implies that we look for EUR/CNY to stay in a narrow range of 7.6-7.9.”