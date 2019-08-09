USD/CNY: Sharp depreciation of RMB unlikely to lead to financial turmoil like in 2015 – BBVA

According to the Research Department at BBVA, argue that the recent depreciation of the Chinese renminbi (RMB), albeit pushed USD/CNY above the psychological level of 7, is unlikely to lead to financial turmoil like what happened in four years ago.
Key Quotes:
“The recent sharp depreciation of the RMB is unlikely to lead to financial turmoil like in 2015: the authorities kept the currency’s pricing mechanism intact and have accumulated valuable experience over the past few years; moreover, the PBoC still maintain a tight grip of the country’s capital account.”
“We believe that the current depreciation of the RMB won’t repeat the history of the currency devaluation in 2015 to plunge the country’s financial system into turmoil. For the moment, China’s authorities have no intention to initiate a bout of deep depreciation. That being said, the prospect of China-US trade talks will dictate the evolution of the RMB exchange rate in the short term.”
“We define two scenarios for the RMB exchange rate at end-2019: in the first scenario, if China-US trade war maintains the current situation, particularly, 10% tariff on the USD 300 billion goods without further escalation, the RMB exchange rate is expected to fluctuate around the level of 7.15 at end of this year; in the second scenario, the RMB exchange rate could further plunged to 7.4-7.5 if both sides further escalate the trade war in the second half of the year, such as to raise the tariff to 25% for all the Chinese exports to the US.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.12, looks to snap three-week losing streak
The EUR/USD pair gained traction into London fix and rose to a fresh daily high of 1.1218.
GBP/USD hits fresh two-year low as UK economy shrinks by 0.2% in Q2
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2050 at the lowest since January 2017 after the UK reported a disappointing 0.2% contraction in the second quarter, stoking fears of recession as Brexit uncertainty looms.
USD/JPY drops toward 105.50 as Trump comments send T-bond yields lower
US President Trump says next months trade talks might get cancelled. 10-year US Treasury bond yield turns south, erases more than 1.5%. Wall Street extends decline amid souring market mood.
Gold stays calm near $1,500, adds more than $80 this week
After starting the week at $1,412, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level since April 2013 at $1,510 before spending the last trading day of the week in a consolidation phase.
Bitcoin dominance leads market to total collapse
The Crypto market reaches the end of the week stuck in the process of technical consolidation. The $12,000 level currently appears as a mighty challenge for Bitcoin as it continues to increase its market dominance.