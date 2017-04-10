USD-CNY reverses higher – HSBC

USD-CNY reverses higher – HSBCBy Sandeep Kanihama
The RMB strengthening trend continued in the first week of the September month, with USD-CNY breaking below 6.45 on 8 September, reaching a 21-month low, notes the analysis team at HSBC.
Key Quotes
“The market continued to be fixated on the USD-CNY band as the PBoC’s decision to continue to strengthen the trading band pushed USD-CNY lower.”
“However, from 9 September this strength in RMB began to reverse. On 11 September, the RMB weakened sharply following the announcement that the PBoC would reverse a previous capital reserve requirement that was aimed at discouraging the selling of the RMB. The weakening RMB continued as we moved towards the FOMC on 20 September. So from having broken 6.45 on 8 September the RMB weakened as the month progressed, with USD-CNY hitting the month’s high of 6.6832 on 29 September.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.