USD/CNY remains in 2-month tops near 7.02 ahead of ISM

- USD/CNY moved higher after Chinese holidays.
- Wuhan coronavirus fears keep weighing on markets.
- PBoC injected extra liquidity worth CNY1.2 trillion into the system.
The renewed and sharp sell-off in the Chinese offshore yuan pushed USD/CNY to fresh multi-week highs beyond 7.02 earlier in the session, although easing some ground afterwards.
USD/CNY weaker post-PBoC measures
The pair moved to new 2-month highs after Chinese markets resumed the normal activity following the Lunar New Year festivities on Monday.
In fact, the yuan lost extra ground following the decision by the PBoC to cut the 7-day and 14-day reverse repo rate to 2.44% and 2.55%, respectively. The central bank also pumped an extra CNY 1.2 trillion to support the financial system, all against the backdrop of rising fears on the Wuhan coronavirus and its potential effects on the domestic economy.
Moving forward, the yuan is expected to remain under pressure amidst growing efforts from the government to contain the fast-spreading virus and mitigate the impact on the economy, while investors have already started to price in lower GDP figures during the January-March period.
Later in the week in the Chinese calendar, the Caixin Services PMI is due on Wednesday seconded by Trade Balance figures on Friday.
USD/CNY levels to consider
At the moment the pair is up 1.15% at 7.0158 and faces the next hurdle at 7.0248 (2020 high Feb.3) seconded by 7.0733 (monthly high Dec.4 2019) and then 7.1515 (monthly high Oct.9 2019). On the other hand, a drop below 6.9820 (200-day SMA) would aim for 6.9217 (21-day SMA) and finally 6.8409 (2020 low Jan.20).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD plunges to around 1.3050 as no trade deal Brexit fears rise
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3050, down some 1%. UK PM Johnson will reportedly adopt a tough line in talks with the EU about a future trade deal post-Brexit. UK final manufacturing PMI beat with 50 points.
EUR/USD struggles amid coronavirus headlines, ahead of US data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1050, below Friday's highs. The US dollar is attempting a recovery as treasury yields rise despite the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is next.
Cyrptos: Coronavirus underpins bulls, levels to watch
When there is trouble in the world, Bitcoin and other digital assets come into demand – and the coronavirus is no different. Stock markets have reopened in China after the Lunar New Year holiday marred by the respiratory disease.
Gold trades below $1,580 as US T-bond yields recover
The XAU/USD pair lost its traction on Monday as the precious metal seems to be having a tough time finding demand amid improving market sentiment.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.