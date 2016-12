Analysts at Nomura offered their projecttion for the USD/CNY fix.

Key Quotes:

"Our model1 projects the fix to be 85 pips higher than the previous fix (6.9553 from 6.9468) and 44 pips higher than the previous official spot USD/CNY close of 6.9509. The basket implied change is 50 pips higher than the previous official spot USD/CNY close (6.9559 from 6.9509)."