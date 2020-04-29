Chinese economic activity has recovered from the lockdown, but the extent of the rebound is capped by weak external demand, economists at ANZ Bank brief. USD/CNY is sitting at 7.0764.

Key quotes

“The PBoC has kept up with broad-based easing, preventing the CNY from rallying despite China being the first country to contain the COVID-19 outbreak and lift restrictions.”

“With China’s exports set to decline and onshore demand for USD likely to stay strong to meet foreign currency debt repayments, we expect USD/CNY to eventually retest the 7.20 level by Q3.”