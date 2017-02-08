USD/CNY fix projections 6.7208 - Nomura

Analysts at Nomura offered their projections for today's fix in USD/CNY.

Key Quotes:

"Our model1 projects the fix to be 3 pips higher than the previous fix (6.7208 from 6.7205) and 11 pips lower than the previous official spot USD/CNY close of 6.7219."

"The basket implied change is 13 pips lower than the previous official spot USD/CNY close (6.7206 from 6.7219)."