USD/CNY fix projection: 6.6628 - Nomura

Analysts at Nomura offered their outlook for today's fix.

Key Quotes:

"Our model1 projects the fix to be 31 pips higher than the previous fix (6.6628 from 6.6597) and 23 pips higher than the previous official spot USD/CNY close of 6.6605.

The basket implied change is 26 pips higher than the previous official spot USD/CNY close (6.6631 from 6.6605)."