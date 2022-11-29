In recent trade today, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan (CNY) at 7.1989 vs. the last close 7.2066.
About the fix
China maintains strict control of the yuan’s rate on the mainland.
The onshore yuan (CNY) differs from the offshore one (CNH) in trading restrictions, this last one is not as tightly controlled.
Each morning, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets a so-called daily midpoint fix, based on the yuan’s previous day's closing level and quotations taken from the inter-bank dealer.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends recovery above 0.6650 amid mixed markets
AUD/USD is extending its recovery above 0.6650, resilient to China's coronavirus spread-induced lockdowns and protests thereof. The US Dollar is fading its renewed upside, fuelled by the hawkish Fed commentary.
EUR/USD exposes to 1.0300 as Eurozone stares a recession, Fed Powell’s speech in focus
EUR/USD has taken a sigh around 1.0330 in the Asian session after nosediving from the critical hurdle around 1.0500. The major currency pair is still inside the grip of US Dollar bears and is expected to drag it further toward the round-level support of 1.0300.
Gold stays defensive below $1,750 amid China, Fed concerns
Gold price flirts with the $1,740 support amid a sluggish Asian session on Tuesday, following a downbeat start to the key week. The metal’s latest inaction could be linked to the failures to cross the short-term crucial support line, as well as the mixed signals received from the markets.
Why Cardano price floating around $0.30 is not a good look
Cardano price is in a conflicting situation. While hopes for a Santa rally linger amongst crypto enthusiasts, ADA's monthly performance points to further negative returns. If the bulls do not soon pull off a stunning rebellion, Cardano price auctioning around $0.20 will be imminent.
The prediction of recession is gaining momentum
Today brings the Dallas Fed survey and a slew of speeches by Fed officials, but the big story will be the November nonfarm payrolls on Friday, currently forecast at a lesser 200,000 from 261,000 in October (but the unemployment rate the same 3.7%).