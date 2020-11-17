The People's Bank of China has set the USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.5762 vs. yesterday at 6.6048.

USD/CNY daily chart

About the fix

China maintains strict control of the yuan’s rate on the mainland, the current known as CNY which differs from its offshore yuan, or CNH, which not as tightly controlled as the onshore yuan.

Each morning, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets a so-called daily midpoint fix, based on the yuan’s previous day closing level and quotations taken from inter-bank dealer.