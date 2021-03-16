USD/CNY fix: 6.5029 vs prev fix 6.5010 ad prev close of 6.5006

In recent trade today, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan mid-point at 6.5029 (prev fix 6.5010; prev close 6.5006)
About the fix
China maintains strict control of the yuan’s rate on the mainland.
CNY differs from its offshore yuan, or CNH, which is not as tightly controlled as the onshore yuan.
Each morning, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets a so-called daily midpoint fix, based on the yuan’s previous day closing level and quotations taken from the inter-bank dealer.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Justifies bearish crossover to eye 1.1900 immediate support
EUR/USD picks up bids inside immediate range between 1.1910 and 1.1940. Although EUR/USD sellers are catching a breather, Friday’s downside break of 21-day SMA over 100-day SMA, coupled with bearish MACD, suggests the pair’s further weakness.
GBP/USD: Bulls and bears jostle around 1.3900
GBP/USD struggles to keep late Monday’s recovery moves from 1.3852. Bearish momentum, failures to cross short-term resistance line favor sellers. 50-day SMA, 4.5-month-old support line challenge further downside.
EUR/USD: Justifies bearish crossover to eye 1.1900 immediate support
EUR/USD picks up bids inside immediate range between 1.1910 and 1.1940. Although EUR/USD sellers are catching a breather, Friday’s downside break of 21-day SMA over 100-day SMA, coupled with bearish MACD, suggests the pair’s further weakness.
Cardano is targeting a descent towards $0.7
Cardano price had a major breakdown from a key pattern on the daily chart. The digital asset is at risk of yet another bearish break from a short-term pattern. The only chance for ADA bulls is to hold a critical support level.
Alibaba (BABA) China asks Alibaba to shed some of its media assets-WSJ
China is requesting Alibaba (BABA) to divest some of its media assets according to Reuters, citing the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). China is increasingly concerned about Alibaba's growing influence over public opinion according to a report carried by Benzinga citing Dow Jones.