USD/CNY fix: 6.4602 vs the estimated 6.4596

In recent trade today, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan (CNY) reference rate at 6.4602 vs the estimated 6.4596 and the previous at 6.4942.
About the fix
China maintains strict control of the yuan’s rate on the mainland.
The onshore yuan (CNY) differs from the offshore one (CNH) in trading restrictions, this last one is not as tightly controlled.
Each morning, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets a so-called daily midpoint fix, based on the yuan’s previous day closing level and quotations taken from the inter-bank dealer.
