USD/CNY fix: 6.4578 vs prev fix 6.4744

In recent trade today, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan (CNY) reference rate at 6.4578 vs the previous fix of 6.4744 and the previous close of 6.4550.
About the fix
China maintains strict control of the yuan’s rate on the mainland.
The onshore yuan (CNY) differs from the offshore one (CNH) in trading restrictions, this last one is not as tightly controlled.
Each morning, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets a so-called daily midpoint fix, based on the yuan’s previous day closing level and quotations taken from the inter-bank dealer.
