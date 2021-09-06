USD/CNY fix: 6.4529 vs prior at 6.4577

In recent trade today, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan (CNY) at 6.4577 vs the previous fix at 6.4529 vs the prior of 6.4577.
About the fix
China maintains strict control of the yuan’s rate on the mainland.
The onshore yuan (CNY) differs from the offshore one (CNH) in trading restrictions, this last one is not as tightly controlled.
Each morning, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets a so-called daily midpoint fix, based on the yuan’s previous day closing level and quotations taken from the inter-bank dealer.
EUR/USD is the horse to watch this week, but did it already bolt?
EUR/USD is trading flat in a quiet start to the week with North America out for the day on holiday. The bulls are on top all the way to a current daily resistance and while the bearish bets are down for the greenback/
GBP/USD retreats from monthly highs amid higher US Treasury yields, UK PMI eyed
The GPD/USD pair prints minute losses on the first trading day of the week. The pair opened higher but failed to sustain the gains. US Dollar Index rebounds from the earlier lows but remains pressurized below 92.00. The sterling continues to track Brexit news, a tax hike on the cards.
Ripple could gain 35% if it breaches this key level
XRP price rallied after forming the third swing low on August 31. However, this upswing did not have enough momentum to breach a critical barrier. As Ripple continues to consolidate below this barrier, a massive rally awaits.
The week ahead: It's a jam-packed
Don't let the US holiday on Monday distract you. The first full week of September is jam-packed. The highlights include the ECB meeting and China's inflation. The Reserve Bank of Australia and the Bank of Canada also meet.