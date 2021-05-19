USD/CNY fix: 6.4255 vs previous close 6.4250

In recent trade today, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan mid-point at 6.4255 vs the previous fix of 6.4357 and previous close 6.4250.
About the fix
China maintains strict control of the yuan’s rate on the mainland.
CNY differs from its offshore yuan, or CNH, which is not as tightly controlled as the onshore yuan.
Each morning, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets a so-called daily midpoint fix, based on the yuan’s previous day closing level and quotations taken from the inter-bank dealer.
GBP/USD: Bulls in control above old resistance
GBP/USD bulls looking for more ground in the 1.42 area. There could be a retracement deeper to test prior resistance first. While there is a scope of a 38.2% Fibo retracement, the bulls may just take flight from the 4-hour support for an extension.
