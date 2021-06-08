USD/CNY fix: 6.3909 vs the previous fix 6.3963

In earlier trade today, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan, (USD/CNY), at 6.3909 vs the previous fix 6.3963 previous close 6.3964.
About the fix
China maintains strict control of the yuan’s rate on the mainland.
CNY differs from its offshore yuan, or CNH, which is not as tightly controlled as the onshore yuan.
Each morning, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets a so-called daily midpoint fix, based on the yuan’s previous day closing level and quotations taken from the inter-bank dealer.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 100-SMA probes buyers inside bullish flag
EUR/USD consolidates recent gains amid a subdued initial Asian session on Tuesday. The major currency pair jumped to the highest in a week the previous day but couldn’t stay beyond 100-SMA, recently around 1.2190.
GBP/USD: Indecisive below 1.4200 inside short-term trading range
GBP/USD struggles to extend two-day recovery moves inside three-week-old range. Cable rose during the last two days inside the 140-pips of the area between 1.4080 and 1.4220, bracing for the resistance. However, recent weakness probes buyers below the 1.4200 threshold.
GBP/USD: Indecisive below 1.4200 inside short-term trading range
GBP/USD struggles to extend two-day recovery moves inside three-week-old range. Cable rose during the last two days inside the 140-pips of the area between 1.4080 and 1.4220, bracing for the resistance. However, recent weakness probes buyers below the 1.4200 threshold.
VeChain death cross writes a bearish outlook
VeChain price rests at a major inflection point on the twelve-hour chart, complicated by the notable resistance defined by the intersection of two important moving averages and the recently triggered death cross
‘Taper’ talk is back: Will a tantrum follow?
‘Taper’ talk from the Fed is back in focus. But for now, it’s all talk and no action. Last week, former NY Fed President William Dudley said the central bank will begin the process of tapering – winding down its monthly asset purchases – by year end.