USD/CNY fix: 6.3773 vs last close 6.3825

In recent trade today, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan, (USD/CNY) mid-point at 6.3773 vs last close 6.3825.
The start of the week's was the strongest since May 17 2018.
About the fix
China maintains strict control of the yuan’s rate on the mainland.
CNY differs from its offshore yuan, or CNH, which is not as tightly controlled as the onshore yuan.
Each morning, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets a so-called daily midpoint fix, based on the yuan’s previous day closing level and quotations taken from the inter-bank dealer.
