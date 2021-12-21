USD/CNY fix: 6.3729 vs the estimated 6.3711

In recent trade today, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan (CNY) at 6.3729 vs the estimated 6.3711 and the previous 6.3933.
About the fix
China maintains strict control of the yuan’s rate on the mainland.
The onshore yuan (CNY) differs from the offshore one (CNH) in trading restrictions, this last one is not as tightly controlled.
Each morning, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets a so-called daily midpoint fix, based on the yuan’s previous day closing level and quotations taken from the inter-bank dealer.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the back foot below 1.1300 inside monthly falling channel Premium
EUR/USD grinds lower around 1.1280 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday, despite the week-start rebound. Seven-week-old descending trend line, 200-SMA restrict immediate recovery. Channel support, yearly low test short-term declines before 61.8% FE level.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3200 area, remains vulnerable
GBP/USD fell to a daily low of 1.3174 in the early trading hours of the European session but managed to stage a rebound. With safe-haven flows dominating the financial markets, however, the pair stays in the negative territory around 1.3200.
Gold eyes $1,765 on 200-DMA break, firmer yields
Gold consolidates losses below $1,800 after consecutive two-day declines. Omicron woes escalate as WHO, Imperial College of London and US CDC support market fears. Deadlock over US President Biden’s BBB, US-China tussles and Fed’s rate-hike concerns also favor risk-off mood.
MATIC price choppy, hinting return to $1.70
MATIC price continues to trade in choppy conditions. Whipsaws in price action remain while inside the rising wedge pattern. Mixed bias gives mixed signals; equal weight can be given for bearish and bullish directions.
Inflation torpedoes Biden agenda: Will it next wreck financial markets?
President Joe Biden’s so-called “Build Back Better” agenda was dealt a likely fatal blow on Sunday. Moderate Democrat Joe Manchin announced that he would oppose his party’s massive $2 trillion spending bill.