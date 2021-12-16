USD/CNY fix: 6.3637 vs the previous fix of 6.3716

In recent trade today, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan (CNY) at 6.3637 vs the previous fix of 6.3716 and the prior close of 6.3680.
About the fix
China maintains strict control of the yuan’s rate on the mainland.
The onshore yuan (CNY) differs from the offshore one (CNH) in trading restrictions, this last one is not as tightly controlled.
Each morning, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets a so-called daily midpoint fix, based on the yuan’s previous day closing level and quotations taken from the inter-bank dealer.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD forgoes Fed-led losses as bulls attack 1.1300 with eyes on ECB
Following a quick response to the hawkish Fed, EUR/USD bulls retake controls to poke the 1.1300 threshold during early Thursday morning in Asia. EUR/USD grinds higher around short-term key hurdle after reversing Fed-inspired losses.
GBP/USD: 1.3285-90 guards immediate upside, BOE eyed on Super Thursday
GBP/USD fades two-day rebound, eases to 1.3255 during the Asian session, as the cable traders brace for the “Super Thursday” comprising Bank of England (BOE) monetary policy decision. 20-DMA, previous support line from July and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement challenge buyers.
Gold: Bearish RSI divergence tests XAU/USD rebound below $1,800, ECB eyed
Gold prices grind higher around $1,780, keeping post-Fed rebound from $1,753 during Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal initially reacted to the Fed decision with a downside to multi-day low before the details triggered the ‘buy the rumor sell the fact’ move.
Shiba Inu presents 3 to 1 buy opportunity before SHIBA breaks out
Shiba Inu price has been consolidating for the past ten days, establishing a support zone near the 88.6% Fibonacci retracement at $0.00003200. SHIBA is likely coiling for a giant price spike – the direction of the spike being higher if the broader market can catch a bid.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?