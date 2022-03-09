USD/CNY fix: 6.3178 vs. previous fix 6.3185

In recent trade today, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan (CNY) at 6.3178 vs, the previous fix of 6.3185 and the prior close of 6.3195.
About the fix
China maintains strict control of the yuan’s rate on the mainland.
The onshore yuan (CNY) differs from the offshore one (CNH) in trading restrictions, this last one is not as tightly controlled.
Each morning, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets a so-called daily midpoint fix, based on the yuan’s previous day closing level and quotations taken from the inter-bank dealer.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends the bounce towards 0.7300 on upbeat Chinese inflation
AUD/USD stays directed towards 0.7300, extending the bounce on upbeat Chinese inflation figures. The pair benefits from the improved market mood after reports said that Ukraine would no longer seek NATO membership. RBA's Lowe said it is "plausible the cash rate will be increased later this year."
Gold retreats towards $2,020 as Ukraine-Russia stand-off ease
Gold buyers take a breather around $2,042, down 0.40% intraday during Wednesday’s Asian session. The yellow metal struggles to extend the previous four-day uptrend while staying around the highest levels last seen during August 2020.
EUR/USD confirms falling wedge but bulls needs validation from 1.0930
EUR/USD grinds lower around 1.0900, following the first positive daily closing in six. The major currency pair fades Monday’s bounce off the lowest levels last seen during May 2020. Multiple supports to test bears before March 2020 low.
Solana price must breach this level for SOL to enter a new bull run
Solana price is very close to breaking down below one of the strongest bearish patterns in technical analysis: the descending triangle. If sellers can take control and push Solana below the formation, a 40% wipeout is very likely to occur.
The volatility in commodities is excessive and not warranted
The focus on US and global inflation is premature because the peaks and valleys in commodities are still unfolding. Worries about commodities are rife, especially copper and aluminum, where we can run out of stockpiles this year.