USD/CNY eyes to snap two-week uptrend on PBOC moves, coronavirus fears ahead of US NFP

- USD/CNY consolidates the heaviest daily gains in a month around a fortnight high.
- PBOC withdraws most cash since November, odds of more easing virus-led nationwide lockdown loom.
- China to impose anti-dumping duties on US PPE from Friday, Tokyo-Washington raise concerns over Xinjiang, Hong Kong.
- US jobs report for December will be the key considering hawkish Fed.
USD/CNY bulls take a breather around $6.3800 during Friday’s Asian session, down 0.05% intraday after rising the most in a month the previous day.
The pair’s latest pullback could be linked to the softer US Treasury yields. However, headlines concerning the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), coronavirus and geopolitics keep the USD/CNY bulls hopeful during the first weekly run-up in three.
“China’s central bank injected minimal cash via short-term loans into the banking system on Friday, effectively withdrawing most of the liquidity support lent towards end-2021,” said Reuters. The news adds, “The PBOC drained 660 billion yuan on a net basis – the biggest weekly cash withdrawal since early November.”
Elsewhere, chatters over Japan and the US dislike for Human Rights violations in Xinjiang and Hong Kong seems to challenge the market sentiment and should have favored the USD/CNY buyers. On the same line could be the Global Times (GT) news citing the Ministry of Commerce while saying, “China to impose anti-dumping duties on imports of polyphenylene ether (PPE) from the US starting from Friday.”
Furthermore, escalating fears of the South African covid variant, namely Omicron, as China’s Shenzhen tightens covid controls.
That said, the latest weakness in the US Treasury yields and USD/CNY could be linked to a reduction in the US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data. Also challenging the pair buyers are the recently downbeat prints of the US Factory Orders, Weekly Jobless Claims, ISM Services PMI and Good Trade Balance. It’s worth observing, hawkish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes and the latest Fedspeak propelled the US Treasury yields to a multi-day high previously.
Looking forward, monthly prints of US jobs report may entertain the USD/CNY traders with upbeat forecasts signaling more advances of the stated quote.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond a two-month-old descending trend line and 50-DMA, respectively around $6.3695 and $6.3780, keeps the USD/CNY buyers hopeful even as December’s top near $6.3845 tests the immediate upside momentum.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.3786
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|6.383
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.3679
|Daily SMA50
|6.3785
|Daily SMA100
|6.4121
|Daily SMA200
|6.4382
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.3848
|Previous Daily Low
|6.3552
|Previous Weekly High
|6.3785
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.3404
|Previous Monthly High
|6.3845
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.3404
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.3735
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.3665
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.3639
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.3447
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.3343
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.3935
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.4039
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.4231
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD returns to 1.1300 area following initial spike after US NFP data
EUR/USD jumped to a fresh daily high above 1.1320 with the initial reaction to the mixed US December jobs report but erased a large portion of its gains. Although the increase in US Nonfarm Payrolls missed the market expectation, annual wage inflation came in higher than forecast.
GBP/USD stays in daily range below 1.3550 following mixed US jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range below 1.3550 as investors assess the impact of the US December jobs report on the Fed's policy outlook. Nonfarm Payrolls increase by only 199,000 but Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
GBP/USD stays in daily range below 1.3550 following mixed US jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range below 1.3550 as investors assess the impact of the US December jobs report on the Fed's policy outlook. Nonfarm Payrolls increase by only 199,000 but Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
Gold drops below $1,790 as US T-bond yields climb higher
Gold came under renewed pressure and fell to a fresh daily low below $1,790 in the early American session. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 2% at 1.76% after the data from the US showed a stronger-than-expected increase in wage inflation despite dismal NFP growth.
Shiba Inu price could surge 30% if SHIB can overcome this hurdle
Shiba Inu price has produced two areas of liquidity in the opposite direction. In addition, is one hurdle that blocks the path for SHIB and might hinder the bullish outlook.