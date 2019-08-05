USD/CNY: Devaluation not on the cards, level of 7 breached – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts point out that the recent escalation in the trade war pushed USD/CNY above the psychological level of 7.0 on Monday.
Key Quotes
“The likelihood of a trade deal on this side of the US election is decreasing and the risk of further escalation is increasing. We now forecast a move in USD/CNY to 7.20 in 6M and 12M.”
“We do not expect China to turn to devaluation as a weapon in the trade war. In our view, the costs would be too high and China wants to be seen as 'responsible'.”
“Hedging CNY receivables still makes sense, though, as a 'fire insurance' against a worst-case trade war scenario, in which Trump adds more tariffs and tightens export controls on China.”
“The lid came off USD/CNY and USD/CNH overnight, as the People's Bank of China (PBoC) set the fixing above 6.90, the weakest level since November 2018. USD/CNH immediately jumped through the 7.0 level, triggering stops that took the cross very quickly above 7.10 before settling down around 7.08-7.09.”
“The CNH weakened a lot more than the CNY, suggesting that the move is driven by selling in the CNH market . This market is typically used more by companies for hedging as well as by investors taking speculative positions on the CNY. The CNY-CNH spread is now at its widest spread since the market turmoil in 2015-16, underlining the selling pressure in the CNH market.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1200 amid risk aversion, weak US data
EUR/USD is extending its recovery toward 1.1200 after the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI missed with 53.7 points. Markets are focused on trade tension and risk aversion underpins the pair.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2150 amid upbeat UK Services PMI
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2150, off the lows. Markit's UK Services PMI for July came out at above expectations at 51.4 points, reflecting growth. Earlier, elections speculation weighed.
USD/JPY: yen runs on risk aversion
The USD/JPY pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to rebound around 30-pips from fresh multi-month lows set earlier this Monday. US-China trade war fears continued to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status.
Gold: Bulls in control near multi-year tops, gearing up for a move towards $1500 mark
Given that the precious metal managed to defend and witnessed a dramatic turnaround from the $1400 round figure mark, a sustained breakthrough a recent trading range resistance – around the $1448-50 region, was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders.
China is buying the Bitcoin rocket
The headline of my article last Friday laid the case for how the Crypto market was looking at the Moon again – but maybe it wasn't a group trip. The devaluation of the Yuan triggers a revaluation of Bitcoin. The Altcoins are the losers and they stay far behind.