USD/CNY at risk of breaking below key suport at 7.0560, momentum top completed – Credit Suisse

USD/CNY is under pressure, according to strategists at Credit Suisse as the pair is trading slightly above the key support at 7.0560, currently sitting at 7.090, and a break below this level would mark a downturn.
“USD/CNY is under pressure in the near-term and this leaves the market crucially poised above key support at 7.0560/0470 – the late April low, low from last week, 38.2% retracement of the rally from January and the 200-day average.”
“With daily RSI momentum already holding a top, the 7.0560 support is seen at risk and a closing break would see a price top established to warn of a more important turn lower, with next support then seen at 7.0298, ahead of 7.0091 and then the medium-term uptrend and 61.8% retracement at 6.9690.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
