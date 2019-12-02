USD/CNH: Yuan under pressure despite upbeat China NBS PMI

By Omkar Godbole
  • Offshore Yuan is finding little love despite Saturday's upbeat China PMI. 
  • The NBS manufacturing PMI rose above 50 in November, signaling expansion. 

The offshore Yuan (CNH) is struggling to gain ground despite the upbeat China data released over the weekend.

The CNH is currently trading at 7.0272 per U.S. Dollar, representing marginal losses on the day.

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector ticked higher to 50.2 in November from 49.3 in October, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Saturday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a below-50 reading represents contraction.

China's NBS PMI, which mainly surveys the state-owned enterprises, has returned to the expansionary territory for the first time in 13 months. The PMI for the non-manufacturing sector rose to 54.4 in November, up from 52.8 in October and the composite PMI rose by 1.7 points 53.7.

So far, the positive PMI surprise has failed to put a bid under the CNH. Traders may be sitting on the fence, possibly due to reports stating that the optimism about phase one of the US-China trade deal is premature

That said, the CNH may find love if the Caixin PMI, which focuses on the small and medium-sized export-oriented units, blows past the estimated print of 51.4. The data is due at 01:45 GMT.

Technical levels

USD/CNH

Overview
Today last price 7.0282
Today Daily Change -0.0038
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 7.032
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7.0189
Daily SMA50 7.0658
Daily SMA100 7.0529
Daily SMA200 6.9303
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7.0377
Previous Daily Low 7.013
Previous Weekly High 7.0429
Previous Weekly Low 7.0083
Previous Monthly High 7.0536
Previous Monthly Low 6.9524
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7.0224
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7.0283
Daily Pivot Point S1 7.0174
Daily Pivot Point S2 7.0029
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.9927
Daily Pivot Point R1 7.0421
Daily Pivot Point R2 7.0523
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.0668

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

