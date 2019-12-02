USD/CNH: Yuan under pressure despite upbeat China NBS PMI

- Offshore Yuan is finding little love despite Saturday's upbeat China PMI.
- The NBS manufacturing PMI rose above 50 in November, signaling expansion.
The offshore Yuan (CNH) is struggling to gain ground despite the upbeat China data released over the weekend.
The CNH is currently trading at 7.0272 per U.S. Dollar, representing marginal losses on the day.
The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector ticked higher to 50.2 in November from 49.3 in October, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Saturday.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a below-50 reading represents contraction.
China's NBS PMI, which mainly surveys the state-owned enterprises, has returned to the expansionary territory for the first time in 13 months. The PMI for the non-manufacturing sector rose to 54.4 in November, up from 52.8 in October and the composite PMI rose by 1.7 points 53.7.
So far, the positive PMI surprise has failed to put a bid under the CNH. Traders may be sitting on the fence, possibly due to reports stating that the optimism about phase one of the US-China trade deal is premature
That said, the CNH may find love if the Caixin PMI, which focuses on the small and medium-sized export-oriented units, blows past the estimated print of 51.4. The data is due at 01:45 GMT.
Technical levels
USD/CNH
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.0282
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|7.032
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.0189
|Daily SMA50
|7.0658
|Daily SMA100
|7.0529
|Daily SMA200
|6.9303
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.0377
|Previous Daily Low
|7.013
|Previous Weekly High
|7.0429
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.0083
|Previous Monthly High
|7.0536
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.9524
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.0224
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.0283
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.0174
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.0029
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.9927
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.0421
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.0523
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.0668
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD: 50-day EMA, monthly trendline doubt bullish spinning bottom
EUR/USD is under pressure around 1.1020 amid the initial Asian trading session on Monday. The prices portrayed a bullish candlestick formation on the daily (D1) chart on Fri. 1.1050/55 confluence can challenge the upside break.
GBP/USD: On the back foot below two-week-old falling trendline
Following its multiple pullbacks from the two-week-old falling resistance line, GBP/USD declines to 1.2910 by the press time of early Asian session on Monday. Bullish MACD keeps buyers hopeful.
USD/JPY looks for firm direction around 109.50, focus on political headlines
USD/JPY fails to extend the week-start gap-up as traders await more clues to extend the previous month’s run-up. The pair takes the rounds to 109.55 by the press time of early Monday morning in Asia.
US Manufacturing PMI: October’s promise looking for confirmation
The purchasing managers’ index is expected to rise to 49.4 in November from 48.3 in October and 47.8 in September. The prices paid index is predicted to rise to 49.9 from 45.5.