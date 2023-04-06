USD/CNH turns volatile on US-China tensions, Caixin Services PMI soars

- USD/CNH is demonstrating volatile moves amid escalating tensions between the United States and China.
- Chinese spokesperson cited that the economy will take resolute and effective measures to safeguard territorial integrity.
- Caixin Services PMI has remained upbeat in March, landing higher at 57.8.
The USD/CNH pair has been displaying topsy-turvy moves in the Asian session amid elongated tensions between the United States and China over Taiwan. US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy crossed wires, via Reuters, late Wednesday while praising talks with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen.
US McCarthy is supporting economic cooperation with Taiwan, particularly on trade and technology. He further added, “US arms sales to Taiwan must be delivered on a timely basis.” In retaliation, China has criticized the US for collusion with Taiwanese authorities and their secret attempts with separatists seeking "Taiwan independence".
Also, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson added that China will take resolute and effective measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Meanwhile, the release of the Caixin Services PMI (March) data has not been well attended amid geopolitical tensions. The economic data has landed at 57.8, higher than the consensus of 54.0 and the former release of 55.0. The release of the upbeat Services PMI would remain supportive of the Chinese Yuan.
S&P500 futures have deepened their losses as investors are turning their faces from risk-perceived assets. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is making efforts in keeping its auction above 102.00.
Going forward, more clarity on the movement of the USD Index will come after the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data. Taking cues from the US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment figures, it is highly likely that the fresh labor additions would remain subdued.
USD/CNH
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.8796
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|6.8842
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.8835
|Daily SMA50
|6.8658
|Daily SMA100
|6.9087
|Daily SMA200
|6.9392
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.8864
|Previous Daily Low
|6.863
|Previous Weekly High
|6.9124
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.8438
|Previous Monthly High
|6.997
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.8104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.8775
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.8719
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.8693
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.8544
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.8458
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.8928
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.9014
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.9163
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
