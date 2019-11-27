USD/CNH technical analysis: Tuesday's drop confirmed an end of corrective bounce

- USD/CNH's daily chart shows the tide has turned in favor of the bears.
- The pair risks falling to recent lows near 6.95.
The path of least resistance for USD/CNH is to the downside.
The currency pair fell 0.24% on Tuesday, confirming an end of the corrective bounce from the Nov. 7 low of 6.9525 signaled by multiple rejections above the 100-day moving average seen in the four days to Nov. 25.
With the lower high in place near 7.05, the pair risks falling below 7.00 on Wednesday and could soon revisit recent lows near 6.95.
At press time, the pair is trading at 7.0162. A daily close above the 100-day moving average at 7.0481 is needed to confirm a bullish reversal.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
USD/CNH
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.016
|Today Daily Change
|0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|7.0123
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.0217
|Daily SMA50
|7.0704
|Daily SMA100
|7.0484
|Daily SMA200
|6.9257
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.0429
|Previous Daily Low
|7.0083
|Previous Weekly High
|7.0536
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.0046
|Previous Monthly High
|7.1705
|Previous Monthly Low
|7.0295
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.0215
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.0297
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.9995
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.9866
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.9648
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.0341
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.0558
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.0687
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Euro enters Asia holding above the 1.1000 handle
On the daily chart, the euro/dollar currency pair is trading in a downtrend below its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). This Tuesday, the market climbed above the 1.1020 resistance.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2850 as election polls show narrowing gap
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2850 as opinion polls have shown Labour narrowing the gap with the Conservatives after both parties published their manifestos.
USD/JPY: Bulls cheer US-China trade hopes near two-week high
While extending its recent run-up to multi-day high, USD/JPY takes the bids to 109.10 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair closed beyond 200 SMA for the first time since early Nov as the market’s risk sentiment improved further.
Gold: Bulls face a wall of risk-on headlines, although Fed far from hiking
Gold prices are up 0.50% on the day, combatting a robust US dollar and promising trade-deal headlines while gold for December delivery on Comex gained $3.40, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,460.30 an ounce.
Currencies & Possibility of Thanksgiving Breakouts
It is a holiday week here in the United States and today's muted moves has investors looking forward to a quiet rest of the week for currencies. In 2017 EUR/USD and GBP/USD hit a 1 month high Thanksgiving day.