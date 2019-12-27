USD/CNH Technical Analysis: Stays below 21-day EMA after Friday’s PBOC fix

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CNH remains on the back foot below 21-day EMA, a two-month-old falling trend line.
  • 200-day EMA acts as immediate key support.
  • PBOC increased CNY fix after a surprise cut on the previous day.

USD/CNH declines to 6.9925 amid China open on Friday. The pair bears the burden of the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) Yuan fix off-late while trading below 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

Read: PBOC sets Yuan reference rate at 6.9879

A 200-day EMA level of 6.9691 seems to be the short-term strong support to watch during the pair’s further declines.

However, pair’s slip beneath 6.9691 might not refrain from visiting lows marked in November and recently around 6.9520 and 6.9220 respectively.

On the upside clearance of 21-day EMA level of 7.0081, a downward sloping trend line since October 10, at 7.0487 now, becomes the key to watch.

On the pair’s sustained rise past-7.0487, a monthly top near 7.0880 will be on the Bull’s radar.

USD/CNH daily chart

Trend: Bearish

USD/CNH

Overview
Today last price 6.9923
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 6.9915
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7.0144
Daily SMA50 7.026
Daily SMA100 7.0682
Daily SMA200 6.9592
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7.004
Previous Daily Low 6.9865
Previous Weekly High 7.0123
Previous Weekly Low 6.9866
Previous Monthly High 7.0536
Previous Monthly Low 6.9524
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.9932
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.9973
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.984
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.9764
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.9664
Daily Pivot Point R1 7.0015
Daily Pivot Point R2 7.0115
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.0191

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD supported by CNY fix and phase-one deal prospects

AUD/USD supported by CNY fix and phase-one deal prospects

AUD/USD printing fresh five-month highs through the 200-DMA. Phase-one trade deal in the making should underpin Aussie strength. USD/CNY fix continues to weigh on the currency below the 7 the figure, supporting AUD. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Rejected again near 109.70, BOJ to maintain stimulus

USD/JPY: Rejected again near 109.70, BOJ to maintain stimulus

USD/JPY has failed again to chew through offers around 109.70. A pullback looks likely with the BOJ ruling out more stimulus. Correction, if any, could be short-lived if equities continue to rally. 

USD/JPY News

Dollar Risks: Boxing Day FX Rally

Dollar Risks: Boxing Day FX Rally

All of the major currencies benefitted from the post-Christmas / Boxing Day rally. The main catalyst, however, were reports from China that they are in the process of organizing a Phase 1 trade deal signing ceremony.

Read more

Gold consolidates gains above $1500 after a run-up to seven-week high

Gold consolidates gains above $1500 after a run-up to seven-week high

Gold prices look for fresh direction while consolidating the latest move above $1500. Commodities cheer broad USD weakness, expectations of further easing in Japan/China amid the holiday-thinned trading session.

Gold News

GBP/USD steady below 1.3000, awaiting Brexit noise to return in 2020

GBP/USD steady below 1.3000, awaiting Brexit noise to return in 2020

GBP/USD holds steady below 1.3000 in holiday markets awaiting 202 Brexit noise. Strong downside potential for GBP if trade talks are difficult between UK/EU.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures