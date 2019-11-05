USD/CNH technical analysis: Probing 100-day MA for first since May

- The 100-day MA has come into play for the first time since early May.
- A break lower would only strengthen the bearish setup and allow a deeper drop to 6.96.
USD/CNH is flirting with the 100-day moving average (MA) for the first time since May 3. The long-term average is currently located at 7.0254.
A break lower would bolster the bearish technical setup represented by the head-and-shoulders breakdown on the daily chart and the downward sloping 5- and 10-day moving averages. The pair has convincingly breached the horizontal support of 7.0311 (Sept. 13 low).
Meanwhile, the 14-day relative strength index is reporting bearish conditions with a below-50 print.
Acceptance below the 100-day MA, therefore, could yield a deeper drop to 6.9623 (June 7 high). The outlook would turn bullish if lower highs setup is invalidated with a move above 7.10.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
USD/CNH
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.0277
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0071
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|7.0348
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.0766
|Daily SMA50
|7.1051
|Daily SMA100
|7.0267
|Daily SMA200
|6.9055
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.0485
|Previous Daily Low
|7.0226
|Previous Weekly High
|7.0694
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.0295
|Previous Monthly High
|7.1705
|Previous Monthly Low
|7.0295
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.0325
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.0386
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.0221
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.0094
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.9962
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.048
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.0612
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.074
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro on track to register its worst daily decline since late Sept
On the daily chart, the Euro is trading in a downtrend below its 200-day simple moving average (DMA) while challenging the 100 DMA. This Monday, the newly appointed ECB's President, Christine Lagarde, delivered a speech.
GBP/USD: 100-bar SMA, near-term ascending trendline question sellers
Although month’s downpour portrayed noticeable weakness of the GBP/USD pair, prices stay above near-term key supports while flashing 1.2885 as the quote during the initial Asian trading session on Tuesday.
USD/JPY fades an uptick to 108.80 on poor Asian PMIs
The USD/JPY pair stalled its fresh upmove near 108.80 and trimmed gains to now trade near 108.65 on dismal Asian Markit PMIs that somewhat overshadowed the renewed trade optimism while markets digest the latest comments from the US President Trump.
Gold stays above 50-day SMA amid fresh catalysts, USD rebound
The week-start pullback from multi-day high fails to defy Gold buyers’ confidence as the bullion remains above near-term key support, and is recovering while taking the bids to $1,509 during the early Asian session on Tuesday.
RBA Preview: Pause in rate cuts until 2020
The Reserve Bank of Australia is scheduled to have a monetary policy meeting this Tuesday and is expected to refrain from moving rates after cutting the official rate for the third time this year last October, to a record low of 0.75%.