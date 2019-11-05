USD/CNH technical analysis: Probing 100-day MA for first since May

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • The 100-day MA has come into play for the first time since early May. 
  • A break lower would only strengthen the bearish setup and allow a deeper drop to 6.96.

USD/CNH is flirting with the 100-day moving average (MA) for the first time since May 3. The long-term average is currently located at 7.0254. 

A break lower would bolster the bearish technical setup represented by the head-and-shoulders breakdown on the daily chart and the downward sloping 5- and 10-day moving averages. The pair has convincingly breached the horizontal support of 7.0311 (Sept. 13 low). 

Meanwhile, the 14-day relative strength index is reporting bearish conditions with a below-50 print. 

Acceptance below the 100-day MA, therefore, could yield a deeper drop to 6.9623 (June 7 high). The outlook would turn bullish if lower highs setup is invalidated with a move above 7.10. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

USD/CNH

Overview
Today last price 7.0277
Today Daily Change -0.0071
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 7.0348
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7.0766
Daily SMA50 7.1051
Daily SMA100 7.0267
Daily SMA200 6.9055
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7.0485
Previous Daily Low 7.0226
Previous Weekly High 7.0694
Previous Weekly Low 7.0295
Previous Monthly High 7.1705
Previous Monthly Low 7.0295
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7.0325
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7.0386
Daily Pivot Point S1 7.0221
Daily Pivot Point S2 7.0094
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.9962
Daily Pivot Point R1 7.048
Daily Pivot Point R2 7.0612
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.074

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Euro on track to register its worst daily decline since late Sept

Euro on track to register its worst daily decline since late Sept

On the daily chart, the Euro is trading in a downtrend below its 200-day simple moving average (DMA) while challenging the 100 DMA. This Monday, the newly appointed ECB's President, Christine Lagarde, delivered a speech.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: 100-bar SMA, near-term ascending trendline question sellers

GBP/USD: 100-bar SMA, near-term ascending trendline question sellers

Although month’s downpour portrayed noticeable weakness of the GBP/USD pair, prices stay above near-term key supports while flashing 1.2885 as the quote during the initial Asian trading session on Tuesday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY fades an uptick to 108.80 on poor Asian PMIs

USD/JPY fades an uptick to 108.80 on poor Asian PMIs

The USD/JPY pair stalled its fresh upmove near 108.80 and trimmed gains to now trade near 108.65 on dismal Asian Markit PMIs that somewhat overshadowed the renewed trade optimism while markets digest the latest comments from the US President Trump. 

USD/JPY News

Gold stays above 50-day SMA amid fresh catalysts, USD rebound

Gold stays above 50-day SMA amid fresh catalysts, USD rebound

The week-start pullback from multi-day high fails to defy Gold buyers’ confidence as the bullion remains above near-term key support, and is recovering while taking the bids to $1,509 during the early Asian session on Tuesday.

Gold News

RBA Preview: Pause in rate cuts until 2020

RBA Preview: Pause in rate cuts until 2020

The Reserve Bank of Australia is scheduled to have a monetary policy meeting this Tuesday and is expected to refrain from moving rates after cutting the official rate for the third time this year last October, to a record low of 0.75%.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures