USD/CNH technical analysis: Ignores weaker than expected China PMI, 7.03 back in focus

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CNH remains under pressure below the nearly three-week-old falling trend line.
  • China’s official activity numbers slipped beneath market forecasts in October.
  • 100-day EMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement and lows marked since mid-August lure sellers.

With the near-term descending resistance line weighing over China’s downbeat PMI, USD/CNH trades close to the lowest since mid-September while taking rounds to 7.0430 during early Thursday.

China’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) numbers for October couldn’t bode well as the Manufacturing PMI declined below 49.8 forecast to 49.3 while Non-Manufacturing PMI weakened below 53.9 market expectations to 52.8.

Given the extended bearish signals from the 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator, prices are likely inching closer to a confluence of 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), 50% Fibonacci retracement of late-July to early-September run-up and multiple lows marked since mid-August, around 7.0300.

Should bears refrain from respecting 7.0300 strong support, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 7.000 mark will be the key to follow.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of immediate declining resistance, at 7.0640, can trigger pair’s recovery to last week’s high around 7.0860 whereas 7.1130, 7.1280 and monthly top around 7.17 will please buyers afterward.

USD/CNH daily chart

Trend: bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 7.0414
Today Daily Change -0.0042
Today Daily Change % -0.06%
Today daily open 7.0456
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7.0892
Daily SMA50 7.1105
Daily SMA100 7.0233
Daily SMA200 6.9014
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7.0694
Previous Daily Low 7.0434
Previous Weekly High 7.086
Previous Weekly Low 7.0504
Previous Monthly High 7.1967
Previous Monthly Low 7.0311
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7.0533
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7.0595
Daily Pivot Point S1 7.0362
Daily Pivot Point S2 7.0268
Daily Pivot Point S3 7.0102
Daily Pivot Point R1 7.0622
Daily Pivot Point R2 7.0788
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.0882

 

 

