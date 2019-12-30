USD/CNH Technical Analysis: Flirting with 20-month ascending trendline

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/CNH is flirting with the support of the trendline rising from April 2018 highs. 
  • A weekly close below the trendline would bolster the bearish setup and expose key Fibonacci support. 

USD/CNH (Offshore Yuan) pair is currently trading near 6.9786, which is the support of the trendline connecting April 2018 and April 2019 lows. 

A close below the ascending trendline would bolster the bearish setup represented by a below-50 reading on the 14-week relative strength index, descending 5- and 10-week averages and the lower highs, lower lows setup created over the last four months. 

A weekly close below the trendline would expose support at 6.8288 (38.2% Fib R of March 2018 low/August 2019 high). That looks likely as the CNH (offshore Yuan) is expected to remain bid on continued de-escalation of the Sino-US trade tensions. 

On the higher side, a weekly close above 7.0865 (November high) is needed to invalidate the lower highs set up and confirm a bullish reversal. 

Weekly chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

USD/CNH

Overview
Today last price 6.9786
Today Daily Change -0.0139
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 6.9928
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7.0124
Daily SMA50 7.0244
Daily SMA100 7.0671
Daily SMA200 6.9606
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7.004
Previous Daily Low 6.9905
Previous Weekly High 7.0132
Previous Weekly Low 6.9048
Previous Monthly High 7.0536
Previous Monthly Low 6.9524
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.9989
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.9957
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.9876
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.9823
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.9741
Daily Pivot Point R1 7.001
Daily Pivot Point R2 7.0092
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.0145

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

