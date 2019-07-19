USD/CNH technical analysis: Choppy inside symmetrical triangle below 4H 200MA

- USD/CNH trades in a range below the key short-term moving average.
- Technical indicators show traders’ indecision.
USD/CNH keeps following a short-term symmetrical triangle as it trades near 6.8755 during early Friday.
The pair recently bounced off the pattern support, indicating brighter chances of its pullback towards yesterday’s high around 6.8867. However, 200-bar moving average on 4-hour chart, coupled with the formation resistance, could limit the pair’s further upside around 6.8946/52.
While 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) and 12-bar moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) are both signaling traders’ indecision, pair’s rise past-6.8952 could recall buyers targeting June 19 high around 6.9100.
On the downside, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of June month declines and the triangle support can limit the quote’s south-run near 6.8710/20.
It should also be noted that the pair’s declines beneath 6.8710 can push bears towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 6.8500 ahead of highlighting late-June low close to 6.8166.
USD/CNH 4-hour chart
Trend: Sideways
-
- R3 6.8981
- R2 6.8924
- R1 6.8831
- PP 6.8774
-
- S1 6.8681
- S2 6.8624
- S3 6.8531
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD collapses with Williams, EUR/USD at a key inflection point
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1275 by the end of the US session as dovish comments from Fed’s Williams triggered a dollar’s sell-off. News that a US ship shot down an Iranian drone, right after Iran announced its willingness to reach an agreement not helping the greenback.
GBP/USD: 4H 100MA challenges immediate upside amid overbought RSI
The GBP/USD pair’s recent recovery is currently struggling with the 100-hour moving average (4H 100MA) while taking the rounds to 1.2545 on early Friday. Sellers await a break of 1.2510/05 for fresh positions.
USD/JPY bounces in sync with S&P futures, regains 107.50
USD/JPY is seen making another run higher above the midpoint of the 107 handle, tracking the uptick in S&P 500 futures amid increased odds of aggressive Fed rate cuts, in the wake of NY Fed William's overnight comments.
Gold: Looking to retest key support before capitalizing on continuation breakout
Gold is currently trading at $1,443 per Oz, having hit a fresh 2019 high of $1,452. The yellow metal is trimming gains, possibly due to overbought conditions reported by the hourly and 4-hour chart indicators.
Gold rallies towards June swing highs as bulls step in again
Gold prices have soared through the symmetrical triangle's resistance and bulls remain in control, pressing towards 25th June and 3rd July tops.