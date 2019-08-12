USD/CNH technical analysis: Buyers keep lurking around 1-year old resistance-turned-support

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CNH remains well beyond 12-month-long support-line even if overbought RSI limits the upside.
  • 21-day EMA, November 2018 high gain sellers attention if trend-line breaks.

With its sustained trading beyond 1-year old rising trend-line, the USD/CNH pair takes the bids to 7.1015 during Monday morning in Asia.

However, overbought levels of 14-day relative strength index (RSI) indicate brighter chances for the pair’s pullback towards 7.0625 ahead of visiting 7.0570 trend-line support.

In a case where prices decline below 7.0570 on a daily closing basis, 6.9808 confluence including 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) and November 2018 high will grab sellers’ attention.

On the upside, 7.1170 and 7.1400 can entertain bulls during further rally whereas 7.200 might appear on buyers’ radar then after.

USD/CNH daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 7.1024
Today Daily Change 0.0044
Today Daily Change % 0.06%
Today daily open 7.098
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6.941
Daily SMA50 6.9155
Daily SMA100 6.854
Daily SMA200 6.8375
Levels
Previous Daily High 7.1082
Previous Daily Low 7.067
Previous Weekly High 7.14
Previous Weekly Low 6.9743
Previous Monthly High 6.9154
Previous Monthly Low 6.8166
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7.0925
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7.0827
Daily Pivot Point S1 7.0739
Daily Pivot Point S2 7.0499
Daily Pivot Point S3 7.0327
Daily Pivot Point R1 7.1151
Daily Pivot Point R2 7.1323
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.1563

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bid near 1.12, stuck in a pennant pattern

EUR/USD: Bid near 1.12, stuck in a pennant pattern

EUR/USD is mildly bid around 1.12 at press time, but the outlook remains neutral with the pair still trapped in a pennant pattern. Pennants are considered as continuation setups.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: All eyes on Brexit headlines as risk of no-Deal scenario heighten

GBP/USD: All eyes on Brexit headlines as risk of no-Deal scenario heighten

GBP/USD has opened a touch higher at the start of the Asian session, a high of 1.2050 vs a low of 1.2034. Brexit remains a weigh as well as the most recent UK economic data.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY downside playing out in Asia, technical indicators remain within negative levels

USD/JPY downside playing out in Asia, technical indicators remain within negative levels

USD/JPY has lost some ground as the yen takes up another bid while geopolitics keep the yen bulls in business ahead of a key week on the US calendar. On the 4-hour chart: the pair is also at risk of extending its decline.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Consolidates and bears look for a test of the 1480s

Gold: Consolidates and bears look for a test of the 1480s

Gold was a strong performer and climbed 3.5% last week although the risk-off trade has lost some momentum as markets come to terms with on-going geopolitical strife. Bears look for a test of the 1480s on lack of upside momentum.

Gold News

Bitcoin dominance leads market to total collapse

Bitcoin dominance leads market to total collapse

The Crypto market reaches the end of the week stuck in the process of technical consolidation. The $12,000 level currently appears as a mighty challenge for Bitcoin as it continues to increase its market dominance. 

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  