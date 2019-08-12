USD/CNH technical analysis: Buyers keep lurking around 1-year old resistance-turned-support

- USD/CNH remains well beyond 12-month-long support-line even if overbought RSI limits the upside.
- 21-day EMA, November 2018 high gain sellers attention if trend-line breaks.
With its sustained trading beyond 1-year old rising trend-line, the USD/CNH pair takes the bids to 7.1015 during Monday morning in Asia.
However, overbought levels of 14-day relative strength index (RSI) indicate brighter chances for the pair’s pullback towards 7.0625 ahead of visiting 7.0570 trend-line support.
In a case where prices decline below 7.0570 on a daily closing basis, 6.9808 confluence including 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) and November 2018 high will grab sellers’ attention.
On the upside, 7.1170 and 7.1400 can entertain bulls during further rally whereas 7.200 might appear on buyers’ radar then after.
USD/CNH daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.1024
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|7.098
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.941
|Daily SMA50
|6.9155
|Daily SMA100
|6.854
|Daily SMA200
|6.8375
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.1082
|Previous Daily Low
|7.067
|Previous Weekly High
|7.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.9743
|Previous Monthly High
|6.9154
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.8166
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.0925
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.0827
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.0739
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.0499
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.0327
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.1151
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.1323
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.1563
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bid near 1.12, stuck in a pennant pattern
EUR/USD is mildly bid around 1.12 at press time, but the outlook remains neutral with the pair still trapped in a pennant pattern. Pennants are considered as continuation setups.
GBP/USD: All eyes on Brexit headlines as risk of no-Deal scenario heighten
GBP/USD has opened a touch higher at the start of the Asian session, a high of 1.2050 vs a low of 1.2034. Brexit remains a weigh as well as the most recent UK economic data.
USD/JPY downside playing out in Asia, technical indicators remain within negative levels
USD/JPY has lost some ground as the yen takes up another bid while geopolitics keep the yen bulls in business ahead of a key week on the US calendar. On the 4-hour chart: the pair is also at risk of extending its decline.
Gold: Consolidates and bears look for a test of the 1480s
Gold was a strong performer and climbed 3.5% last week although the risk-off trade has lost some momentum as markets come to terms with on-going geopolitical strife. Bears look for a test of the 1480s on lack of upside momentum.
Bitcoin dominance leads market to total collapse
The Crypto market reaches the end of the week stuck in the process of technical consolidation. The $12,000 level currently appears as a mighty challenge for Bitcoin as it continues to increase its market dominance.