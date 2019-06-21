USD/CNH technical analysis: Bid after signs of indecision at key support

USD/CNH neutralized bearish outlook with a Doji candle on Friday.

A close above 6.8797 is needed to confirm a bull reversal.

USD/CNH is reporting moderate gains this Monday morning in Asia, having created a Doji candle on Friday.

That candle is widely considered a sign of indecision in the market place. Notably, Doji candle was created at the key support of 6.8527, which is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 6.6757/6.9618 and following a drop from 6.9618.

So, Doji could be considered a sign of seller exhaustion. The immediate bearish outlook, therefore, stands neutralized. A close above 6.8797 today would confirm bullish Doji reversal.

On the downside, a daily close below 6.8527 would signal a resumption of the sell-off from the recent high of 6.9618.

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish above 6.8797

Pivot levels