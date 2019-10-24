USD/CNH technical analysis: Bears may attack 50-day MA support

Wednesday's bearish outside bar candle indicates USD/CNH is heading south.

The daily chart also shows a head-and-shoulders breakdown.

USD/CNH is operating on slippery grounds and could drop to the 50-day moving average (MA) support at 7.0166 in the short term,

technical charts indicate.

The currency pair formed a bearish outside bar candle on Wednesday, signaling the path of least resistance is to the downside.

Further, the pair faced rejection at the head-and-shoulders neckline resistance on Wednesday, reinforcing the bearish view put forward by the breakdown confirmed on Oct. 18.

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is also reporting bearish conditions with a below-50 print.

The stage, therefore, looks set for a slide to the 50-day support. The bearish case would be invalidated if the spot rises above Wednesday's high of 7.0855.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical analysis