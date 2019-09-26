USD/CNH technical analysis: 7.1400/10 holds the key to further upside

- USD/CNH stays near three-week-high after breaking 21-DMA.
- Bulls struggle to cross 1.5-month-old horizontal resistance amid likely reversal of bearish MACD.
Despite successfully trading above the 21-day simple moving average (21-DMA), USD/CNH is yet to cross near-term key resistance as it makes the rounds to 7.1295 during early Thursday.
Adding to the odds favoring pair’s further upside is likely reversal of 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator’s bearish signal.
As a result, buyers will keep a close eye on sustained upside momentum beyond 7.1400/10 horizontal-line including highs marked on August 06/23 and August 29/30 lows.
Following that, 7.1620 and 7.1840 could be their next targets ahead of 7.1967 and 7.2000.
Alternatively, pair’s break below 21-DMA level of 7.1164 can take rest on two-week-old rising trend-line and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of June-September upside, around 7.1075/90.
In a case where prices decline below 7.1075, 50-DMA level of 7.0562 and monthly bottom close to 7.0300 could please bears.
USD/CNH daily chart
Trend: bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.1283
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|7.1276
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.1158
|Daily SMA50
|7.0541
|Daily SMA100
|6.9786
|Daily SMA200
|6.8689
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.1346
|Previous Daily Low
|7.1048
|Previous Weekly High
|7.1313
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.046
|Previous Monthly High
|7.1838
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.894
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.1232
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.1162
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.0925
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.0802
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.1399
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.1522
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.1698
