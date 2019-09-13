USD/CNH technical analysis: 50-day EMA offers immediate stop to the downpour

- USD/CNH drops the lowest since August 19.
- 50-day EMA could restrict further declines ahead of highlighting five-month-old rising trend-line.
Following its sustained trading below the 21-day exponential moving average (EMA), USD/CNH plummets to the lowest since mid-August as it trades near 7.050 while heading into the European session on Friday.
50-day EMA level of 7.0417 acts as immediate strong support for the pair, breaking which 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of April-September rise, at 7.000, could question sellers, if not then a rising trend-line since mid-April around 6.9665 will be the key to watch.
Alternatively, 7.0850 can limit the pair’s advances to 21-day EMA level of 7.0996 while 7.1400 and latest high surrounding 7.1970 might entertain bulls then after.
It should also be noted that pair’s north-run beyond 7.1970, can easily overcome 7.2000 round-figure.
USD/CNH daily chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.0479
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0206
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29%
|Today daily open
|7.0685
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.1228
|Daily SMA50
|7.016
|Daily SMA100
|6.9482
|Daily SMA200
|6.8599
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.1119
|Previous Daily Low
|7.0519
|Previous Weekly High
|7.1967
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.096
|Previous Monthly High
|7.1838
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.894
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.0748
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.089
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.043
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.0174
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.983
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.103
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.1374
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.1629
