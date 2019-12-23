USD/CNH Technical Analysis: 200-bar EMA, 61.8% Fibonacci guard immediate upside

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CNH pierces 50% Fibonacci retracement.
  • A one-week-old rising trend line restricts near-term declines.

While following a week-long ascending trend line, USD/CNH rises to 7.0065 during early Monday. In doing so, the pair crosses 50% Fibonacci retracement of December 03-12 declines.

Even so, a confluence of 200-bar EMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, near 7.0248/50, can challenge buyers targeting December 12 top of 7.0416.

Should prices manage to stay strong beyond 7.0416, 7.0655 and the monthly top close to 7.0880 will be on the bull’s radar.

On the flip side, pair’s dip beneath the immediate support line, at 6.9945 now, will drag the quote to 6.9580.

Additionally, the monthly bottom close to 6.9225 and 6.9000 round figure will lure bears after 6.9580.

USD/CNH four-hour chart

Trend: Recovery expected

USD/CNH

Overview
Today last price 7.0064
Today Daily Change 0.0072
Today Daily Change % 0.10%
Today daily open 6.9992
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7.0189
Daily SMA50 7.0327
Daily SMA100 7.0713
Daily SMA200 6.9534
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7.0123
Previous Daily Low 6.9961
Previous Weekly High 7.0123
Previous Weekly Low 6.9866
Previous Monthly High 7.0536
Previous Monthly Low 6.9524
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7.0023
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7.0061
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.9928
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.9863
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.9765
Daily Pivot Point R1 7.009
Daily Pivot Point R2 7.0188
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.0252

 

 

