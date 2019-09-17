USD/CNH technical analysis: 2-week-old trend-line, 200-bar EMA question buyers

- USD/CNH struggles to extend bounce off 50% Fibonacci retracement.
- Successful upside beyond near-term key resistance-confluence can challenge 7.14 horizontal-line.
The USD/CNH pair’s U-turn from 50% Fibonacci retracement level struggles to clear near-term key resistance-confluence as it trades near 7.0740 during early Tuesday.
The quote needs a successful break above 7.0740/60 region comprising 200-bar exponential moving average (EMA) and a two-week-old falling trend-line in order to justify its recent recovery.
In doing so, buyers can target a horizontal-line surrounding 7.1400 that includes August-05 high and August 29/30 lows.
If at all bulls manage to dominate past-7.1400, monthly high surrounding 7.1970 and 7.2000 will be on their radar.
On the downside, pair’s declines below 50% Fibonacci retracement of July-September rise, at 7.0324, can recall sellers aiming for 7.000 round-figure.
Further, pair’s sustained south-run under 7.000 enables them to question August month low near 6.8940 ahead of revisiting late-July bottom close to 6.8680.
USD/CNH 4-hour chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.0729
|Today Daily Change
|0.0111
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16%
|Today daily open
|7.0618
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.1222
|Daily SMA50
|7.0225
|Daily SMA100
|6.9545
|Daily SMA200
|6.8614
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.0706
|Previous Daily Low
|7.046
|Previous Weekly High
|7.1321
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.0311
|Previous Monthly High
|7.1838
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.894
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.0612
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.0554
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.0483
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.0348
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.0237
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.073
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.0841
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.0976
