- USD/CNH is facing barricades around 7.22 as the DXY has weakened amid the risk-on profile.
- Considering the zero Covid-19 policy and underperformance of real estate, the PBOC could sound dovish.
- China’s major state-owned banks have been spotted selling US dollars in the spot market.
The USD/CNH pair is hassling in overstepping the critical hurdle of 7.2200 in the early European session. The asset is oscillating in a tight range despite the risk-on impulse in the market. The US dollar index (DXY) is oscillating near the round-level cushion of 113.00 and is expected to surrender the same amid a decline in safe-haven's appeal.
The DXY is performing vulnerable despite the soaring odds of a bigger rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Mounting price pressures in the US economy are impacting the US economy and have left no other option for the Fed than to tighten policy measures further.
Investors have shifted their focus toward the major event of an interest rate decision by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC). The monetary policy is due on Thursday and a dovish stance is expected. The Chinese economy is facing major headwinds of zero Covid-19 policy to contain the epidemic and vulnerable real-estate sector due to bleak demand.
Meanwhile, statements from six banking sources claim that China's major state-owned banks were spotted swapping yuan for U.S. dollars in the forwards market and selling those dollars in the spot market on Monday morning.
Apart from that, the economy will also release the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data on Tuesday. As per the preliminary estimates, the annual GDP data will improve significantly to 3.4% vs. the prior release of 0.4%. On a quarterly basis, the economy will report an expansion in growth rate by 3.5% vs. a contraction of 2.6% reported earlier. The crucial economic events will keep the asset on the tenterhooks.
USD/CNH
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.2078
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0106
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|7.2184
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.1204
|Daily SMA50
|6.9749
|Daily SMA100
|6.8475
|Daily SMA200
|6.6473
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.229
|Previous Daily Low
|7.159
|Previous Weekly High
|7.2384
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.1142
|Previous Monthly High
|7.2674
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.8882
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.2023
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.1858
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.1753
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.1322
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.1053
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.2453
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.2722
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.3153
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
