USD/CNH still seen within 7.0500/7.1250 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group expect USD/CNH to trade between 7.0500 and 7.1250 in the next weeks.
24-hour view: “USD traded between 7.0622 and 7.0870 (narrower than our expected 7.0650/7.0920 range) before ending the day little changed at 7.0820 (+0.08%). The price action offers no fresh clues and USD could continue to trade sideways for today, likely between 7.0650 and 7.0910.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “USD traded in a quiet manner for the past few days and there is not much to add to our update from Monday (15 Jun, spot at 7.0880). As highlighted, the current movement in USD is deemed as part of consolidation phase and USD is expected to trade between 7.0500 and 7.1250 for a period.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
