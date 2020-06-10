USD/CNH still risks a move to 7.0400 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, USD/CNH could drop and test the 7.0400 region in the next weeks.
24-hour view: “While our expectation for USD to strengthen yesterday was correct, our view that it ‘is unlikely to move above 7.0850’ was not. USD soared to a high of 7.0912 before easing off quickly. Momentum indicators are mostly ‘neutral’ now and for today, USD is expected to consolidate and trade between 7.0640 and 7.0950.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Our latest narrative was from last Wednesday (03 Jun, spot at 7.1050) wherein ‘a daily closing below 7.0850 could signal the start of a deeper decline in USD’. USD plummeted last Friday (05 Jun) and closed on a weak note at 7.0685. While oversold shorter-term conditions could lead to a couple of days of consolidation first, barring a move above 7.1210 (‘strong resistance’ level), USD could weaken further to 7.0400 in the coming days.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
