USD/CNH still remains focused on 6.9645 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group still believe that if USD/CNH breaches 6.9645 would be exposed to further retracements in the near-term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that USD ‘could dip below 6.9755 but next support at 6.9645 is unlikely to come into the picture’. While USD did dip below 6.9755, it only managed to touch a low of 6.9740. The underlying tone has weakened further and for today, USD could dip below 6.9645 but a sustained decline below this level is unlikely. Next support is at 6.9580. Resistance is at 6.9820 followed by 6.9880.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “In our latest update from last Tuesday (28 Jul, spot at 6.9900), we highlighted that ‘breach of 6.9750 would indicate end of correction phase and increase risk of USD moving below the month-to-date low of 6.9645’. Since then, USD has traded mostly sideways and downward momentum has barely improved. That said, looking forward, the downside risk still appears to be higher but USD has to crack and close below the July’s low of 6.9645 before a sustained weakness can be expected.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.19 amid mixed US data
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.19, extending its gains after ADP's private-sector report badly misses expectations with an increase of only 167,000 jobs in July. The greenback had already been falling with yields. The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beat with 58.1.
XAU/USD bulls unstoppable, renews life-time highs near $2040
With ‘buy the dips’ emerging as the main underlying theme behind the gold price action so far this week, the bulls flex their muscles further to record fresh all-time highs near $2040.
GBP/USD trades well above 1.31 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is advancing towards this month high at 1.3169, recovering as the dollar retreats. The UK government is under scrutiny for its management of the virus crisis. US Services PMIs are eyed. The ADP NFP missed with 167K.
ETH/BTC on retreat, BTC recovery gains traction
ETH/BTC has topped at $0.03528 on Tuesday and retreated to $0.03448 by the time of writing. The cross has lost about 1% since the start of the day. The RSI on a daily chart reversed to the downside, signaling that the price is ready for a correction from overbought territory.
WTI hits fresh two-week highs near $42.50 ahead of EIA data
WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its winning-streak into the third straight day on Wednesday, as the bulls challenge the July high of $42.51.