USD/CNH stays pressured towards 6.8750 on upbeat China trade numbers, downbeat US Dollar

- USD/CNH holds onto the previous day’s bearish bias after China trade numbers.
- China’s January–March Exports grew 8.4% YoY, Imports increased 0.2% YoY in Yuan terms.
- Broad-based US Dollar weakness, optimism from China exerts downside pressure on USD/CNH prices.
USD/CNH clings to mild losses around 6.8790 during early Thursday, extending the previous day’s downside momentum amid broad US Dollar selling and upbeat trade numbers from China, not to forget optimism surrounding the dragon nation.
It’s worth noting that China’s January–March Exports grew 8.4% YoY while Imports increased 0.2% YoY in Yuan terms. “In the first quarter, China's trade remained resilient,” said China’s Customs Department after the trade data release.
Apart from the China data, the downbeat US Dollar Index (DXY) also weighs on the USD/CNF price. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) struggles for clear directions around 101.50 after falling the most in three weeks the previous day. That said, downbeat US inflation data and an absence of impressive Fed Minutes could be cited as the key catalysts for the DXY's latest fall.
US Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped to the lowest level since May 2021, to 5.0% YoY in March from 6.0% prior and versus 5.2% market forecasts. However, the annual Core CPI, namely the CPI ex Food & Energy, improved to 5.6% YoY during the said month while matching forecasts and surpassing 5.5% prior.
On the other hand, the Minutes of the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Monetary Policy Meeting also challenged the Fed hawks by stating that the expectations for rate hikes were scaled back due to the turmoil in the banking sector. “Several Federal Reserve policymakers last month considered pausing interest rate increases after the failure of two regional banks and a forecast from Fed staff that banking sector stress would tip the economy into recession,” mentioned Reuters.
It should be noted that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) held China’s economic forecasts for 2023 and 2024 intact but expects the dragon nation to join India to be the global economic growth engine.
Elsewhere, the odds of the People’s Bank of China’s (PBoC) sustained easy money policy is higher than the dovish Fed concerns and hence keep the USD/CNH prices directed towards the south.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures print mild gain while snapping a three-day downtrend while the US Treasury bond yields remain indecisive at the latest. That said, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields snapped a three-day uptrend with mild losses to around 3.40% while the two-year counterpart also eased to 3.96% by marking the first daily negative in five.
Moving on, risk catalysts and more clues of the US inflation will be eyed for clear directions. However, major attention should be given to the Fed talks and geopolitical/growth headlines.
Technical analysis
A 10-week-old ascending support line near 6.8745 restricts short-term USD/CNH downside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.877
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|6.8806
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.8778
|Daily SMA50
|6.8798
|Daily SMA100
|6.8955
|Daily SMA200
|6.9438
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.8954
|Previous Daily Low
|6.8748
|Previous Weekly High
|6.9006
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.863
|Previous Monthly High
|6.997
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.8104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.8827
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.8876
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.8718
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.863
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.8512
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.8924
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.9042
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.913
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
