USD/CNH snaps two-day downtrend amid concerns over Yuan’s fame, PBOC moves

- USD/CNH edges higher, prints the strongest intraday gains in a week.
- Bloomberg cites early signals of Yuan’s receding popularity, China Securities Journal hints at another RRR cut during 2021.
- Sour sentiment favors DXY ahead of US Retail Sales.
- Risk catalysts, Powell’s speech also important for clear direction.
USD/CNH seesaws around the intraday top, up 0.05% near 6.4785, during early Tuesday. The offshore Chinese currency (CNH) seems to ignore the government’s push to combat the pandemic’s recently negative impact amid chatters over receding popularity and calls for further actions from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC).
As per Reuters, “China's State Council pledged to prioritize employment while setting fiscal and monetary policies and urged all departments to "strengthen cross-cyclical policy adjustment.”
China’s Securities Journal said, “Another RRR cut is expected during the year, and the time point may be the fourth quarter.”
On the other hand, Bloomberg raised fears of the CNH’s dimming fame while citing the dragon nation’s crackdown on the shares. The same could be witnessed during this week’s data from a periodical joint research of the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, also known as Swift, and China’s foreign-exchange regulator. The news said, “The authorities scaled up their anti-monopoly attacks against the nation’s largest technology companies, banned profits in the after-school tutoring industry, and launched a critique of online gaming.”
“The unexpected onslaught pummeled stocks and bonds, and fueled concern global investors will trim back yuan assets in their portfolios and step back from adopting the use of yuan in international trade,” added Bloomberg.
It’s worth noting that the broad risk-off mood underpins the US Dollar Index (DXY) up 0.05% during the two-day recovery, and offers additional support to the USD/CNH pair’s corrective pullback.
Although downbeat China Retail Sales and Industrial Production recently raised fears of losing economic transition from the pandemic, the global powerhouse isn’t known to step back from using heavy weapons to rejuvenate the CNH.
For now, US Retail Sales for July, expected -0.2% versus +0.6% prior, will be the key, followed by a speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powel will be eyed for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
USD/CNH grinds between 200-DMA and an ascending trend line from early June, respectively around 6.4850 and 6.4685.
Additional impotant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.4788
|Today Daily Change
|0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|6.4755
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.4769
|Daily SMA50
|6.4641
|Daily SMA100
|6.4673
|Daily SMA200
|6.4854
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.4816
|Previous Daily Low
|6.4738
|Previous Weekly High
|6.4928
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.4728
|Previous Monthly High
|6.5286
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.4508
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.4768
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.4787
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.4723
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.4692
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.4645
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.4801
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.4848
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.4879
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Looks set for further weakness below 1.1800
EUR/USD struggles to regain 1.1800, remains sidelined of late. EUR/USD portrays a lackluster start to Tuesday’s Asian session, after marking a corrective pullback the previous day. That said, the quote seesaws around 1.1775-80.
GBP/USD stays depressed around 1.3850 on sour sentiment, UK employment data eyed
GBP/USD remains on the back foot around 1.3840-45 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The cable stepped back from a confluence of the monthly resistance line and 50-DMA the previous day to consolidate Friday’s gains.
EUR/USD: Looks set for further weakness below 1.1800
EUR/USD struggles to regain 1.1800, remains sidelined of late. EUR/USD portrays a lackluster start to Tuesday’s Asian session, after marking a corrective pullback the previous day. That said, the quote seesaws around 1.1775-80.
Litecoin price reaches primary target, LTC enters a period of turbulence
Litecoin price closes in on the double bottom measured move price target of $191.00 after a 10.82% rip on August 13. LTC breaks away from the 50-week simple moving average (SMA) and logs the best weekly gain since the beginning of May.
The Week Ahead: Fed minutes, UK and US retail sales in focus
The recent Federal Reserve rate meeting saw the US central bank keep monetary policy unchanged keeping the level of bond buying at $120bn a month. The Fed did acknowledge that the economy had made progress towards the goals need to look at tapering but there was still some way to go.