USD/CNH snaps two-day declines to 6.9750 amid fresh fears for China

- USD/CNH reversed the recent losses as trade/growth worries weigh on the previous risk reset.
- China’s Q1 GDP could flash fresh 30-year low, the US keeps trade tariffs intact despite the coronavirus outbreak.
- US GDP, trade/political headlines will be the key to watch.
USD/CNH takes the bids to 6.9770, +0.13%, during the early trading session on Thursday. In doing so, the pair bucks the previous two-day declines as risk-off regains traction. Adding to the same could be the latest forecasts concerning China’s economic losses due to the coronavirus epidemic as well as the US stand against the dragon nation.
While 170 deaths and 7,711 confirmed cases make coronavirus a bigger challenge to China than its counterpart in 2002/03 outbreak, the SARS. The latest comments a government economist, shared by Reuters, suggest that the dragon nation is up for flashing the lowest growth figures in 20 years during the first quarter of 2020.
Earlier during the day, the market’s trade sentiment reacted to the global economies and businesses cutting links with China. Also contributing to the risk-off was the US firm stand to keep tariffs on imports of Chinese products despite negative impacts of coronavirus on the world’s second-largest economy.
That said, the US 10-year treasury yields seesaw near the lowest in 16-weeks to 1.58% whereas the S&P 500 Futures also mark 0.30% losses to 3,262 by the press time.
Moving on, traders will now keep eyes on the headlines concerning China while the preliminary readings of the US Q4 GDP will entertain markets afterward. “The advance reading on US Q4 GDP growth is expected to be 2.1% q/q annualized, very similar to Q3 but with a weaker consumer. Business investment is expected to remain weak, while net exports should be boosted by a slide in imports as tariff anticipation continues to drive volatility in this sector,” says Westpac ahead of the US data.
Technical Analysis
50-day and 200-day SMAs near 6.9770 and 6.9855 limit the pair’s near-term upside, which in turn increases the odds of a pullback towards 21-day SMA near 6.9270.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.9767
|Today Daily Change
|0.0090
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|6.9677
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.9244
|Daily SMA50
|6.9769
|Daily SMA100
|7.0251
|Daily SMA200
|6.985
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.9701
|Previous Daily Low
|6.9531
|Previous Weekly High
|6.9425
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.8457
|Previous Monthly High
|7.0879
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.9048
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.9596
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.9636
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.9572
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.9466
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.9402
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.9742
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.9806
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.9912
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD refreshes three-month lows near 0.6730 amid coronavirus-led risk-off
Despite a discounted probability of an RBA rate cut, the AUD/USD pair remains under heavy selling pressure and prints fresh three-month lows near 0.6730 region, mainly driven by growing coronavirus contagion risks.
USD/JPY eyes 108.70 key support as coronavirus fears intensify
USD/JPY is seen extending the drop below the 109 handle, as the risk-on action remains at full steam in Asia amid intensifying fears over China's coronavirus rapid spread, with Japan now suspecting cases of the virus.
FOMC and Chairman Powell wait and watch
Certainty is a rare commodity in finance and economics but today’s unanimous FOMC decision was about as close as markets are likely to come. The Fed governors reaffirmed that the current rate of 1.50% to 1.75% was appropriate for the economy.
Gold: Modestly flat around $1575, trade/coronavirus in the spotlight
Gold prices wait for clues to extend the earlier recovery while taking rounds to $1,575 amid Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal recently recovered after the Fed reiterated its dovish stance.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.